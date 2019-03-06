Ridenhour jumps into 9th District GOP primary, envisions ‘Marine vs. Marine’ race

Saying “it takes a Marine to beat a Marine,” Republican Matthew Ridenhour on Wednesday jumped into the race in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.
Ridenhour, a former county commissioner and a Marine veteran, became the first Mecklenburg County Republican in the race. He announced on WBT radio’s Pat McCrory Show.
Ridenhour cast himself as the strongest potential challenger to Democrat Dan McCready, a former Marine who ran for the seat long held by Republicans by trying to appeal to moderates in 2018. McCready is running again after evidence of election fraud prompted state officials to order a new election last month.
Filing opens next Monday and runs through Friday. The primary is May 14, with either a runoff or general election on Sept. 10.
Ridenhour is entering an increasingly crowded field of candidates that includes Union County commissioner Stony Rushing, Fayetteville business woman Stevie Rivenbark and Raleigh Republican David Blackwelder. Other candidates could include state Sen. Dan Bishop of Mecklenburg County and former state Sen. Tommy Tucker of Waxhaw.
The anticipated low-turnout special primary election could lead to a runoff if no candidate clears the 30 percent minimum threshold to win the primary.
Several high-profile possible candidates, including former Charlotte mayor and N.C. governor McCrory, former Charlotte City Council member Kenny Smith, and Union County GOP chairman Dan Barry have taken themselves out of the running.
Ridenhour was an early organizer of Charlotte’s Tea Party rallies. He served six years as a commissioner before losing last fall in a blue wave that left Democrats with all nine seats on the board.
But it was his 11 years as a Marine, including two tours in Iraq, that he emphasized in announcing his candidacy.
“The plan is to beat Dan McCready in the general election,” he told McCrory. “One thing (Marines are) known for is getting the job done.”
In his announcement, Ridenhour said he wants to go to Congress in part because “the voices of socialists are growing louder and louder.”
“They want to ban air travel, farming, and bankrupt our country,” Ridenhour said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Comments