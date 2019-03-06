Charlotte’s mayor is going to D.C. to talk with Trump about the nation’s workforce

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles will be in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, talking about workforce development with President Trump and other top White House officials.
Lyles said Monday that she was appointed by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Ivanka Trump, a special advisor and the president’s daughter, to the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. The group’s first meeting is set to start at 2 p.m. and run for three hours.
The advisory board of two dozen business leaders and politicians was convened to find “ways to encourage the private sector and educational institutions to combat the skills crisis by investing in and increasing demand-driven education, training, and re-training, including training through apprenticeships and work-based learning opportunities.”
Lyles is the only mayor on the advisory board. The Republican National Convention is scheduled to be held in Charlotte next year, and Lyles has drawn praise from local and national Republicans for leading the city’s efforts to bring the convention to Charlotte.
The other politicians on the advisory board are the governors of Indiana and Iowa. Other members include Apple CEO Tim Cook, IBM CEO Ginni Rommetty, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, Home Depot CEO Craig Menear, Siemens CEO Barbara Humpton and Marillyn Hewson, CEO of Lockheed Martin.
