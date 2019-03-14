Tillis votes to support Trump on national emergency declaration, flipping stance

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis voted Thursday to support President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration, a change from his previous position.
Tillis announced his change on the Senate floor, just moments before he voted against a disapproval resolution.
Trump declared a national emergency after failing to get the money he wanted for a border wall from Congress.
Tillis had laid out his objections to the national emergency declaration in an op-ed in The Washington Post. But Tillis, a Republican who is facing re-election in 2020, has been facing public pressure from Trump and local Republicans, who have indicated they’d be open to a primary challenger.
He said that while he still had concerns about the president’s approach to invoking a national emergency, he would not support a disapproval resolution after conversations with the administration and assurances from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that the Senate might at a later date revisit the process by which presidents can invoke national emergencies.
“I come to the floor to say I do not intend to vote for the resolution of disapproval. And here’s why. A lot has changed over the last three weeks,” Tillis said. “A discussion with the vice president, a number of senior administration officials, a lot of collaboration with my colleague from Utah (Sen. Mike Lee) that’s a serious discussion about changing the National Emergencies Act in a way that will have Congress speak on emergency actions in the future.”
“As late as today the president makes a statement that he’s willing to work with us,” Tillis added.
Like Tillis, Republican North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr also voted against the disapproval resolution.
Emma Dumain of McClatchyDC contributed to this report.
