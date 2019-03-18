Ex-Rep. Rodney Moore indicted on charges involving unreported campaign contributions

A grand jury Monday indicted former Democratic Rep. Rodney Moore on nine counts of making false statements to investigators who found that he failed to report more than $141,000 in campaign contributions and expenditures.
His former campaign manager, Tammy Neal, was indicted on a charge of felony obstruction of justice, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office.
Their possible sentences were not immediately clear. No court dates have been set.
Moore, who lost his re-election bid last year, could not be reached. He’s a former Democratic House leader who represented a northeast Mecklenburg district.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Last October, the state elections board unanimously found that Moore failed to report contributions over at least seven years. Investigators had to subpoena his bank records after Moore failed to provide them.
Elections officials found:
▪ In one bank account, Moore disclosed 126 contributions but not 65 others. The unreported contributions amounted to $36,605.
▪ In the same account, he reported 102 expenditures but not another 1,689 that amounted to $95,753.
▪ There were at least 284 cash withdrawals that investigators say amounted to $24,676.
▪ All together, Moore failed to report $141,107 in contributions and expenditures since 2010.
Elections officials claimed Moore failed to disclose transactions, filed false reports and obstructed the board’s audit of his reports. They referred the case to Mecklenburg District Attorney Spencer Merriweather.
The Observer first reported missing contributions in November 2017. At the time, it found state records showing at least 17 unreported contributions amounting to $9,450 from political action committees.
The figures came from a public records request with the elections board and an Observer analysis that checked dozens of PAC reports against Moore’s.
Asked about the discrepancies at the time, he said, “I guess I’m just a bad bookkeeper or something... I’m working with my treasurer to take care of it. The best thing I can do is try to work ... to clear it up.”
Comments