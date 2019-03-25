Lawmakers want to make it easier for the governor to revamp I-77 toll contract

Against a backdrop of busy interstate traffic, a new group of lawmakers Monday took their turn in the fight against an old issue: The I-77 toll lane project.
Three Democrats and one Republican held a news conference near the highway to lay out a strategy for changing the controversial project. They’re introducing bills that would make it easier for Gov. Roy Cooper to revamp the contract with Cintra, the Spanish-owned firm building it.
“This is the worst road deal in our state’s history,” Democratic Sen. Natasha Marcus of Davidson told reporters. “I am afraid we are going to become the example, the cautionary tale, of what not to do.”
Marcus was joined by Republican Sen. Vickie Sawyer of Iredell County and Democratic Reps. Chad Beasley and Christie Clark of Mecklenburg.
They introduced companion bills that would eliminate language they say could act as a roadblock to any changes in the $650 million contract. Provisions inserted into last year’s budget would require the governor to give lawmakers 60 days notice before canceling or making substantive changes to the contract. Another would require a special legislative appropriation.
On Twitter, Beasley has called the provisions “a slap in the face to the people of my district.”
In a statement, Transportation Department spokeswoman Carly Olexik said, “We will follow this bill as it moves through the process. In the meantime, we will remain focused on improving this contract to respond to the needs of the people of north Mecklenburg County.”
The project, which was expected to be finished last year, is now scheduled open this summer, according to I-77 Mobility Partners.
Other lawmakers along the 26-mile route have made previous attempts to change or cancel the project. So even critics of the tolls are not optimistic.
Asked by reporters at Monday’s news conference if he thought this attempt would be different, Kurt Naas, a founder of a group called Widen I-77 and a Cornelius town commissioner, had a simple answer.
“No,” he said.
