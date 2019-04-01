NC orders Duke Energy to dig up millions of tons of coal ash at six power plants

North Carolina’s environment department ordered Duke Energy on Monday to excavate millions of tons of coal ash from six power plants including two near Charlotte on lakes Norman and Wylie.
The ash has been mixed with water and stored in open, unlined ponds at Duke’s coal-fired power plants for decades. But a 2014 ash spill into the Dan River, near the Virginia line, exposed the potential for heavy metals in ash to contaminate water, including the groundwater near those ponds.
The result was lawsuits and a new state law that ordered Duke to phase out its ash ponds, with the timing and method of closing the ponds dependent on their risks to nearby water supplies.
In November, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality decided that ash ponds at seven power plants — including Allen on Lake Wylie and Marshall on Lake Norman — were of low risk. Duke had connected local well owners to public water supplies and fixed problems with the dams impounding the ash.
The low-risk classification was important because it could mean that DEQ would let Duke close the ponds in the quickest, cheapest way possible. That method is draining water from the ponds, leaving ash in place, and capping it with a cover to keep rainwater out.
Duke had also proposed a hybrid approach of partial excavation with a smaller cap on the remaining ash.
Instead the department ordered Duke to dig up the ash and relocate it in lined landfills. The order affects nine ash ponds at six power plants, including Allen, Marshall, Belews on the Yadkin River in Rowan County, Cliffside/Rogers on the Broad River in Cleveland and Rutherford counties, Mayo and Roxboro north of Raleigh near the Virginia state line.
“DEQ rigorously reviewed the proposals, and the science points us clearly to excavation as the only way to protect public health and the environment,” Secretary Michael Regan said in a statement. “Today’s action sends another clear message that protecting public health and natural resources is a top priority of the Cooper administration.”
Duke said in a statement that it will review the DEQ decision “and will continue to support solutions that protect our customers and the environment.”
Science and engineering analyses show that capping ash at the six power plants would protect public health and the environment, Duke said. Excavating ash would take decades, beyond state and federal deadlines, and add $4 billion to $5 billion to the current cleanup estimates of $5.6 billion for the Carolinas, it said.
The decision’s financial impact on Duke customers is unclear. The state Utilities Commission ruled last June that Duke could recover in rates the $546 million it had spent to close ash storage sites across the state. The commission also fined Duke $70 million, saying it had mismanaged its ash. That reduced the hit to customers to $476 million.
The department held public meetings near the affected power plants earlier this year, drawing hundreds of people.
Duke has until August to submit its excavation plans, including where the excavated ash will go and how long the process will take. Duke will have the option of offering other options, such as recycling the ash for use in concrete, in addition to excavating it.
“DEQ elects (excavation) because removing the coal ash from unlined (ash) surface impoundments ... is more protective than leaving the material in place,” the department’s orders said for each of the affected power plants. “DEQ determines that (excavation) is the most appropriate closure method because removing the primary source of groundwater contamination will reduce uncertainty and allow for flexibility in the deployment of future remedial measures.”
The Southern Environmental Law Center in Chapel Hill, which has represented environmental groups in lawsuits that sought to force Duke to remove its ash, called the decision “one of the most important steps in the state’s history to protect North Carolina’s waters and its citizens from toxic pollution.”
Duke has retired many of its N.C. coal plants as electric utilities move away from coal fuel to natural gas and renewable energy. The company told state regulators last summer that it plans to close its seven remaining coal plants in the state over the next 30 years.
