Beto O’Rourke brings his presidential campaign to NC, starting in Charlotte

Democrat Beto O’Rourke brought the 2020 presidential campaign to North Carolina on Monday, a state he said will play a “critical role” in the selection of his party’s nominee.

The former Texas congressman kicked off a statewide tour with a rally at Charlotte’s Central Piedmont Community College, where he talked about everything from immigration and climate change to the expected release of a video of a fatal shooting by police in Charlotte. He was going on to events in Greensboro and Chapel Hill.

O’Rourke is among 18 Democratic candidates and one of the first to campaign in North Carolina. The state’s 2020 primary is on March 3, along with contests in California and 10 other states.

A former three-term lawmaker, O’Rourke came close to beating Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, surprising many in a state which President Donald Trump carried by 9 points. He’s running third in Real Clear Politics’ polling average behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

O’Rourke, 46, told the Observer he believes his experience as a businessman, a congressman from the border town of El Paso and a Democrat who almost won in a red state, can distinguish him in a crowded field.

In Charlotte, O’Rourke waded into statewide and even local issues.

Wearing a white CPCC baseball cap, he applauded the media for pushing for release of the video of the fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Danquirs Franklin on March 25.

“I am grateful to members of the press who insisted on transparency,” he told around 250 people on the lawn of CPCC. Decrying what he described as the disproportionate number of minorities behind bars, he said he would try to ensure “equal justice for every single one of us.”

He also criticized House Bill 2, the 2016 legislation that overturned a Charlotte anti-discrimination ordinance that would have allowed transgender people to use the bathroom or locker room of the gender with which they identified. A similar bill was introduced in Texas, but failed to pass.

O’Rourke called HB2 “a very hateful bathroom bill that you exported to Texas,” fueled by “paranoia for political gain.”

The Texas Democrat answered a handful of questions from the crowd, including one from someone who called Israel “an apartheid state” built on the oppression of Palestinians. O’Rourke reaffirmed his belief in a two-state solution, but said, “I also agree this is looking harder and harder to achieve.”

He blamed “failed leadership” on both sides, but criticized newly re-elected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for what he called “racist (actions) that seek to stoke anxiety and fear.”

After speaking, O’Rourke patiently posed for pictures and autographs for a long line of admirers. Among them was Rebecca Fitzsimons of Charlotte.

“I loved everything he had to say,” she said. “He’s passionate (and) inclusive. I just love his vision for the country.”

In a statement, Republican spokeswoman Ellie Hockenbury said, “On a day when North Carolinians file their taxes, Beto O’Rourke travels to the Tar Heel State with his plan to hike them into oblivion.”