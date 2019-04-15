A 9th District candidate sues because she was forced to cancel ads for her business

Ten Republicans are running in the new 9th District primary The State Board of Elections ordered a new election after allegations of absentee ballot fraud. If none of the candidates gets 30 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The State Board of Elections ordered a new election after allegations of absentee ballot fraud. If none of the candidates gets 30 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held.

Real estate interests continued to make news in the 9th District congressional election Monday, with an industry group continuing to pour money into the race and one candidate suing election officials for barring commercials about her brokerage company.

The National Association of Realtors political action committee is spending more than $674,000 on ads at three Charlotte TV stations on behalf of Realtor Leigh Brown, according to reports filed by the stations. She’s one of 10 Republicans running in the May 14 GOP primary.

Brown, meanwhile, said she’s suing the Federal Election Commission for forcing her to remove radio ads for her real estate business. The ads ran regularly on Charlotte’s WBT for over a decade. The FEC ordered them to stop as of Sunday.

“They said my ads couldn’t have my voice or my name in it,” Brown said Monday. “Radio makes the phone ring.”

Brown owns Leigh Brown & Associates, a real estate company with offices in Concord and Ballantyne. She told the FEC that business generated by the ads account for 10 percent of her annual commission.

Broadcast ads that mention a federal candidate are considered “electioneering communications” within 30 days of a primary and “targeted to a relevant electorate.” WBT reaches much of the 9th District. Under the rules, Brown would have to report the ads as electioneering communication.

Records show that Brown sought an exemption to the rule that would have allowed her business ads to continue.

The votes of four commissioners were required to grant the exemption. One of the commission’s four members voted against, effectively denying the request.

Brown said the decision will hurt her business.