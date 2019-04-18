National Realtors’ group investment in the 9th District now tops $1 million

Ten Republicans are running in the new 9th District primary The State Board of Elections ordered a new election after allegations of absentee ballot fraud. If none of the candidates gets 30 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The State Board of Elections ordered a new election after allegations of absentee ballot fraud. If none of the candidates gets 30 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held.

A national real estate group has now poured nearly $1.1 million into North Carolina’s 9th District congressional race, according to new filings with the Federal Election Commission.

The amount from the National Association of Realtors’ Political Action Committee dwarfs the spending of any of the 10 Republicans in the race, including Brown herself.

Filings also show that the Club for Growth Action, a conservative group, has spent nearly $18,000 in mailers against Stony Rushing, a Union County commissioner. The Republicans face off in a March 14 primary in the district that runs from Charlotte to Fayetteville.

A runoff would be Sept. 10 and the general election Nov. 5. The Realtor group’s TV ads touting Brown began this week.

A spokesman for the PAC could not be reached.

Money doesn’t always mean success.

In 2016 the Realtors PAC spent $325,000 on behalf of state Rep. Julia Howard. She finished fourth in the 13th District GOP primary, which was won by now U.S. Rep. Ted Budd.