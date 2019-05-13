Voting in Tuesday’s 9th District primary? Here’s what you need to know.

Ten Republicans are running in the new 9th District primary The State Board of Elections ordered a new election after allegations of absentee ballot fraud. If none of the candidates gets 30 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The State Board of Elections ordered a new election after allegations of absentee ballot fraud. If none of the candidates gets 30 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held.

Voters will go to the polls Tuesday to pick a Republican candidate to face Democrat Dan McCready in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.





It’s the first vote in a special election ordered as a result of the absentee ballot fraud that marred the results of last year’s election.

Ten Republicans are on the ballot. If no one gets more than 30 percent of the vote, a runoff would be held Sept. 10 and the general election would be Nov. 5. If there’s no runoff, the general election would be Sept. 10.

Here’s what you need to know.

When can I vote?

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

What’s the weather forecast?

Nice. Sunny with a high of 71.

Who’s on the ballot?

Ten Republicans: Chris Anglin, Dan Bishop, Leigh Brown, Kathie Day, Gary Dunn, Stevie Rivenbark Hull, Matthew Ridenhour, Stony Rushing, Fern Shubert and Albert Wylie.

Five of the candidates — Anglin, Brown, Day, Rivenbark and Wylie — live outside the 9th District.

Who can vote?

Republican and Unaffiliated votes in the 9th District, which includes part of southeast Charlotte and all of Union County and stretches east to Bladen County.

How do I know if I’m in the district?

Check the State Board of Elections web site. Under “Voter Tools,” click “Voter/Absentee Lookup” and plug in your name and address.

What’s turnout expected to be?

In a word, low.

Michael Bitzer, a Catawba College political scientist, analyzed early votes. He found about 3 percent of eligible voters voted early. And if past Election Day trends hold on Tuesday, turnout may not exceed 10 percent. By comparison, turnout in last month’s special election in the 3rd District (occasioned by the death of Rep. Walter Jones Jr.) was nearly 15 percent.

But wasn’t there a lot of money spent?

Yes. The national Realtors political action committee alone spent $1.3 million on behalf of Leigh Brown, a Cabarrus County Realtor. And Club for Growth Action, an anti-big government group, spent nearly $147,000 against Brown and Stony Rushing. The group backs Dan Bishop.

Is that the district’s only primary?

Yes. McCready is unopposed. So are Libertarian Jeff Scott and Green Party candidate Allen Smith. They’ll all be on the general election ballot.

How can I find out the results?

Go to www.charlotteobserver.com starting around 7:30 p.m.