Donald Trump tweets ‘Complete and Total Endorsement’ for Dan Bishop in NC District 9

President Donald Trump tweeted his support Thursday for fellow Republican Dan Bishop in the 9th Congressional District race, saying Bishop has “my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

“Congratulations to Dan Bishop on his big Republican Primary victory in the 9th Congressional District of North Carolina,” the president tweeted. “Dan is strong on Crime, Loves our Military, Vets, 2A, and great Healthcare.” In six hours, the president’s tweet received 44,000 likes and 10,000 retweets.

Congratulations to Dan Bishop on his big Republican Primary victory in the 9th Congressional District of North Carolina. Dan is strong on Crime, Loves our Military, Vets, 2A, and great Healthcare. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2019

Bishop, a state senator, breezed to victory in Tuesday’s 9th District Republican primary, defeating Union County Commissioner Stony Rushing 48% to 20%. Among the 10 GOP primary candidates, Matthew Ridenhour, a former Mecklenburg County commissioner, was the only other person to reach double digits, getting 17% of the vote.

The 9th district includes eight counties from Charlotte to Fayetteville and about 770,000 people.

Tuesday’s primary came three months after state officials tossed out a 2018 election due to fraud allegations, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Bishop now faces Democrat Dan McCready and two third-party candidates in a Sept. 10 general election.

