Teacher raises, African-American monument on Capitol grounds in Senate budget

The state seal at the entrance to the Legislative Building in Raleigh. cseward@newsobserver.com

The North Carolina Senate’s proposed budget won’t be released until Tuesday, but Senate leader Phil Berger sent out a list of highlights late Monday, which is Memorial Day.

Berger, a Republican, and other Senate leaders will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday before releasing the full budget. Appropriations subcommittees will go over the budget in detail Tuesday as well.

Here’s what Berger is releasing now about the budget:

Raises

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Raises for all teachers. Veteran teachers would receive a bonus of up to $1,000 annually. The average teacher raise, excluding bonuses, would be 3.5 percent over two years.

▪ Correctional officers raises of 5 percent over two years, plus at least $7,500 in salary supplements for facilities with the highest employee vacancy rates.

▪ Most full-time state employees would receive a 5 percent raise over two years. In the House budget, aside from teachers and principals, most state employees would receive just a 1 percent raise.

Education

▪ $1.3 billion in additional spending for public education over two years.

▪ Funding for 100 new school psychologists.

▪ $4.8 billion across three accounts for school construction and maintenance over 10 years, starting immediately.

Public safety and justice

▪ Funding to eliminate the backlog in processing rape kits within two years.





▪ Funding to implement “Raise the Age,” which would increase from 16 to 18 the age at which teenagers are treated as adults for nonviolent crimes.

Taxes and Rainy Day Fund

▪ Increases standard tax deduction to $21,000 and decreases franchise tax. No information was available about how much the franchise tax would decrease.

▪ $1.1 billion to the Rainy Day Fund over two years. Berger’s release said state economists estimate the fund needs at least $2.6 billion to withstand a recession.

New Capitol monument to African Americans

▪ $2.5 million to construct a monument on the State Capitol grounds in downtown Raleigh honoring the contributions of African Americans.

Other Berger highlights:

▪ $15 million recurring each year for GREAT Program rural broadband grants.

▪ $53 million each of the next two years for airport improvements.

▪ Funds to care for 1,000 people on the Intellectual/Developmental Disability Medicaid Program waitlist.

▪ Funding to “fight the ongoing opioid epidemic.”

This story will be updated Tuesday when the budget is released.