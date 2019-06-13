Cyber security concerns lead NC officials to delay approval of new voting machines

What kind of machines will voters use? Micheal G. Dickerson, director of elections, talks about what type of voting machine will be used in Mecklenburg County in future elections. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Micheal G. Dickerson, director of elections, talks about what type of voting machine will be used in Mecklenburg County in future elections.

North Carolina election officials were supposed to certify new voting machines on Thursday for millions of voters to start using in 2020.

But they declined to make any decisions, citing uncertainty over who owns the three companies that were seeking approval to sell voting machines here. The state gave the them until next week to divulge everyone who owns at least 5 percent of their companies or any parent or subsidiary company.

“I believe this follows along with the cyber security concerns we have found in the Mueller report and other documentation that has been furnished to our board,” Robert Cordle, the chairman of the State Board of Elections, said Thursday when the board announced its surprise decision.

Last year, Maryland election officials found themselves in the headlines after a Russian oligarch with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin bought a voting software company Maryland used.

That company is not one of the three that was seeking approval in North Carolina.

Elections Systems & Software, one of those three companies seeking approval for the 2020 elections and beyond, is currently the only company that provides voting machines in North Carolina. The other two are Clear Ballot and Hart InterCivic.

Owen Andrews, the president of a company called Printelect that works for ES&S in the Southeast, said after the meeting Thursday that he was not expecting the decision but that the company would be happy to comply.

”There’s no foreign ownership that I’m aware of,” he said.