A bill would force compliance with ICE. Black sheriffs say lawmakers have targeted them.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff McFadden speaks against House Bill 370 Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, along with sheriffs from Buncombe and Wake counties, spoke at the N.C Legislative Building to oppose a bill that would force them to detain immigrants and cooperate with ICE Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Republican state lawmakers want to force North Carolina sheriffs to cooperate with immigration authorities, but some sheriffs say it’s about more than that.

Standing before TV cameras and civil rights advocates on Wednesday, sheriffs from Mecklenburg, Buncombe and Wake counties pointed to the circumstances surrounding House Bill 370, which would require sheriffs to honor requests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Some of the most outspoken ICE opponents are newly elected. They are from urban areas. And they are black.

“It’s clearly about attacking a select group of sheriffs,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said during a news conference at the legislature.





For proof, McFadden said to consider “disturbing” words legislators have used to described them, such as the “super minority majority sheriffs.” He also referenced recent comments by state Sen. Dan Bishop, a congressional candidate who said McFadden and “other sanctuary sheriffs like him must be stopped.”

“We’re not urban sheriffs. We’re not sanctuary sheriffs. We’re sheriffs,” Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said.

When ICE learns that a person of interest has been arrested, it’ll sometimes issue a detainer request that asks a sheriff to hold the inmate until ICE can take custody. Many North Carolina sheriffs comply with ICE. But some refuse, pointing out that ICE’s detainer requests aren’t legally binding documents and that sheriffs could face legal consequences if they hold an inmate beyond the terms of his jail sentence.





McFadden, Miler and Wake Sheriff Gerald Baker detailed their concerns two hours before the bill was scheduled to be debated in the Senate Judiciary Committee -- and a week after the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced its support for it.

The Mecklenburg, Wake and Buncombe sheriffs are members of the association, but they said it doesn’t represent their views.

McFadden said he and others were “in the dark” about some of the association’s conversations about the bill. While McFadden said they plan on remaining part of the association, Baker added: “We’re looking up some things ourselves and trying to see what the options are and what’s the best way to move forward.”

When the bill was introduced, the association opposed the bill because members believed it threatened their operational independence. The initial version included language that the association feared allowed ICE wide-ranging access to inmates and records.

The association changed its position after lawmakers re-wrote the bill to include the courts in the detention process. A new version now instructs law enforcement to, upon receiving an ICE detainer request, take the person in custody before a “state judicial official.” That official would then decide whether to allow continued detention of the inmate.

