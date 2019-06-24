Why didn’t Trump appoint McCrory? Leaked documents show ‘red flags’

McCrory enters Trump Tower for meeting with Donald Trump North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory, who recently conceded to Attorney General Roy Cooper, entered Trump Tower for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump on Dec. 7, 2016. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory, who recently conceded to Attorney General Roy Cooper, entered Trump Tower for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump on Dec. 7, 2016.

President Donald Trump considered former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory for a position in his administration, according to records obtained by Axios.

However, as with other potential nominees, those records show the Trump administration highlighted some “red flags.”

Potential appointment snags in the 10-page file on McCrory range from accusations of “favoritism toward Duke Energy” and having “thin skin,” to “comments critical of Trump.”

McCrory is one of dozens of Republican politicians and officials identified by the Trump transition team as potential suitors for top posts in the administration, Axios reported late Sunday. While some -— such as former EPA leader Scott Pruitt and former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price — were appointed despite concerns and later resigned, McCrory wasn’t picked.

After losing a tight race to Democrat Roy Cooper in 2016, McCrory met with Trump’s transition team in New York City. And a source close to Trump’s team told the Charlotte Observer that it would “definitely” find a spot for McCrory.

But he was never appointed. McCrory, who now hosts a radio show and teaches a lecture series at UNC-Chapel Hill, didn’t immediately respond to an email or phone call on Monday morning.

The headline of an October 2016 Washington Examiner story — “Pat McCrory says Trump ‘needs to have his mouth washed out’” — topped the administration’s list of red flags. McCrory was responding to lewd comments Trump made about women in a recording from 2005.





Another story about McCrory’s reaction to those comments, by WRAL, was second on the list of red flags.

The file included questions for the transition team to ask McCrory, such as: “Would you commit to standing by the President and express full public support during turbulent periods?”

Among the other concerns listed atop the “red flags” list:

McCrory “refused to concede” the 2016 election. The file cites a Huffington Post story.

McCrory “signed legislation removing an estimated 170,000 jobless workers from the unemployment benefit rolls.” The file cites a Washington Post story.

He “signed legislation mandating a 72-hour waiting period before an abortion.” The file cites an MSNBC blog.

He signed HB2, “banning transgender people from using bathrooms that match their gender identity.” The file cites a pair of Huffington Post stories.

After a coal ash spill, he was criticized for having “close ties to Duke Energy.” The file cites a (Greensboro) News & Record story.

And, lower on the list, a 2016 Charlotte Observer story that described McCrory as having thin skin.

In that story, former Republican Rep. Charles Jeter, a supporter of McCrory’s, described him this way:

“He can’t fathom that anyone would question his motives,” Jeter said. “And he (has) a tendency to take criticism personally. He’s done it with the press. He’s done it in the legislature.”