Protesters arrested as Charlotte City Council discusses noise ordinance

Several protesters were arrested after storming the start of a packed Charlotte City Council meeting, which is currently taking up a noise ordinance that — for many — has effectively become a referendum on demonstrations outside a women’s health clinic.

After city council members had taken their seats, the demonstrators climbed onto the dais for approximately two and a half minutes, holding a banner that said Charlotte “silences women” and “amplifies misogyny.”

“The city of Charlotte and police have allowed antiabortion protesters to harass Charlotte women outside women’s clinics each day, every day,” one of them said. “This noise ordinance will not change this. In fact, it will harm progressive and revolutionary movements.”

The noise ordinance would ban sounds amplification and “unreasonably loud” noises within a 200-foot buffer zone around schools, houses of worship, and medical facilities — including A Preferred Woman’s Health Center on Latrobe Drive in east Charlotte, where antiabortion groups have protested daily.





As police began to arrest the demonstrators inside the meeting and physically escort them outside, some of them tried to run out. But officers appeared to arrest all of them, pinning at least one protester to the ground in the government center lobby.

Over 108 people have signed up to speak before the council on the ordinance, and crowds of people in teal “Love Life” watched from the government center lobby after being told the auditorium was full.

Following the arrests, Mayor Vi Lyles mentioned that anyone who interrupts a meeting can be charged with a class 2 misdemeanor.





This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.