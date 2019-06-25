NC lawmakers are calling for raises, but some state employees would be forced to move

The state seal at the entrance to the Legislative Building in Raleigh. cseward@newsobserver.com

State Republican leaders are offering pay raises to teachers and state employees — but not as much as Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper wants. Lawmakers also aren’t including the Medicaid expansion that Cooper has called a priority.

Legislative budget writers released their $24 billion budget plan on Tuesday in preparation for adopting it this week to send to Cooper before a deadline of July 1, the start of the new fiscal year. Republicans have large enough majorities in the House and Senate to pass the budget but not to override a veto by Cooper unless they get support from some Democrats.

“This budget makes sense,” House Speaker Tim Moore said during a news conference. “It’s balanced.”

Instead of committing to expansion of Medicaid health insurance, the budget calls for holding a special legislative session to discuss health care access.

The budget was the result of a compromise between the different priorities in the Senate and House plans. For instance, the new budget doesn’t include the Senate’s funding cuts to a Greenville hospital. But it calls for moving state offices overseeing social services and health care programs out of Raleigh, as the Senate proposed.

Teacher pay, state employee raises

Budget writers are proposing 5% average raise for most state employees over the next two years. The plan matches the Senate budget and is more than the 1% a year proposed by the House.

Budget writers say teachers would get an average raise of 3.9 percent over the next two years. The raises would start July 1.

In the Senate budget, the average teacher raise would have been 3.5% over two years. In the House, teachers would have gotten an average raise of 4.6%, but the pay scale wouldn’t change until Jan. 1.

Both budgets proposed 1% raises for education support staff like custodians, instructional assistants and cafeteria workers.

The compromise budget, lawmakers said, is focused more on giving raises to highly experienced teachers after previous budgets focused more on raises for beginning teachers.

Teachers with less than 15 years of experience would get the automatic annual raise they’d get in the state pay scale.

Teachers with 16 to 20 years of experience would get a $500 raise each year. Those with 21 to 24 years of experience would get a $1,500 raise this year followed by a $500 raise next year.

Teachers with 25 years or more experience would get a raise of $600 this year and $500 next year. They’d also get a $500 bonus check in each of the next two Octobers.

Paying for school construction

Legislative leaders have agreed on a plan that they say will provide billions of dollars in needed construction projects for K-12 schools, community colleges and universities without having to issue construction bonds.

The plan calls for committing $4.4 billion over the next 10 years for school construction projects. It favors the Senate plan to pay for school construction projects by setting aside money to funds such as the State Capital Infrastructure Fund.

Moore and several House GOP leaders, along with Cooper, had talked about holding a school construction bond referendum on the 2020 ballot. Moore had proposed a $1.9 billion bond.

Possible DHHS move from Raleigh

Lawmakers have kept the Senate’s proposal to move the headquarters for the state Department of Health and Human Services out of Raleigh.

The Senate budget included a plan to spend $250 million to build a new administrative facility in Granville County for DHHS employees currently working at the Dix Park location in Raleigh.

“It’s important for rural areas to reap the benefits of state jobs,” said Senate leader Phil Berger.

Republican leaders noted how it’s similar to their efforts to move the state Division of Motor Vehicles headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount.

The DHHS move would lead to longer commutes for current employees, potentially causing some to quit their positions.

Greenville hospital

Budget writers have dropped wording in the Senate budget that could have had a disastrous impact on a Greenville hospital.

The Senate budget had a $35 million cut to Medicaid reimbursements for Vidant Medical Center in Greenville and removed its status as a teaching hospital, the N&O previously reported. Vidant Medical Center had recently sought to remove the UNC Board of Governors’ ability to appoint hospital trustees.

The proposed budget would attempt to alleviate the squabble between the UNC system and Vidant Medical Center by providing an “enticement” for Vidant giving some control back to UNC, said state Sen. Jim Perry, a Lenoir County Republican.

The budget would restore Medicaid reimbursements to Vidant Medical Center and help fund a new East Carolina University medical school building. But to receive that money Vidant has to return the UNC Board of Governors’ ability to appoint members to the hospital board of trustees.





