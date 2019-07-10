Democrat Dan McCready raised $1.7 million in last quarter for 9th District race

Democrat Dan McCready and Republican Dan Bishop

Democrat Dan McCready raised more than $1.7 million in the last three months, his campaign announced Wednesday.

McCready faces Republican Dan Bishop in the 9th Congressional District special election. The election is Sept. 10.

Finance reports are due to the Federal Election Commission on Monday. Bishop’s report was not available Wednesday.

“With more than $1.74 million raised this quarter, we’re ready to run an aggressive, grassroots campaign and take our state back from career politicians and special interests,” McCready said in a statement.

The campaign said McCready, who has raised $3.9 million since November, will report $1.8 million on hand.

Bishop, who won a competitive GOP primary in May, reported $184,000 on hand in late April.

State officials called the special election in February after taking the unprecedented step of throwing out Republican Mark Harris’s apparent victory in a 2018 election marred by fraud allegations.

Bishop and McCready also face two third-party candidates — Libertarian Jeff Scott and Green Party candidate Allen Smith — in what’s expected to be the nation’s most closely watched special election.