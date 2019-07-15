NC gerrymandering trial begins. It will have major implications for 2020 and beyond

Lead judge Paul Ridgeway, Superior Court Judge for Wake County, talks during the first day of the gerrymandering trial challenging the North Carolina legislature district lines Monday, July 15, 2019. The trial is being held at Campbell University’s Law School in Raleigh, N.C. ehyman@newsobserver.com

The lines used to elect members of the North Carolina General Assembly are unconstitutional and should be redrawn before the 2020 elections, an attorney for activists and politicians argued in court Monday.

In 2018, Democratic candidates won more than 50 percent of the votes statewide for seats in the legislature, said Stanton Jones, who represents the groups and voters challenging the lines. But Republicans still won most of the seats in both the N.C. House and N.C. Senate.

“The simple truth is this: Because of the extreme gerrymandering, Democrats cannot win a majority,” Jones said. “... These plans are impervious to the will of the voters.”

But Phil Strach, an attorney for the legislature’s Republican leadership, said his side will present evidence that Democrats could have won a majority or even a supermajority in 2018. He said Democrats simply have problems recruiting quality candidates, and want a court to help them over that hurdle under the guise of this lawsuit.

He also said that since the North Carolina constitution specifically gives redistricting power to the legislature, it shouldn’t even be up to a court to step in and dictate how redistricting should or shouldn’t work.

“What the plaintiffs here really want is for this court to undemocratically change the redistricting process and remove it from the legislature,” Strach said.

It was the first day of what’s expected to be a lengthy trial debating the merits of lines approved by the Republican-led legislature in 2017, to replace a previous set of lines from 2011 that had been ruled unconstitutional due to racial gerrymandering.

The arguments in this case, however, are likely to focus less on racial disenfranchisement and more on purely political disenfranchisement.

A separate lawsuit recently challenged North Carolina’s districts for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican lawmakers won that case last month, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the lines could stay in place. But this case is in state court and challenging only the state legislative lines, so its outcome will not necessarily be dictated by that recent Supreme Court ruling.

Jones said the lack of action by the Supreme Court makes it even more important that the state courts step in, citing the well-known Supreme Court ruling that states are the laboratories of democracy.

And especially in North Carolina, where the governor is legally forbidden from vetoing redistricting plans, Jones said, “only the courts can end this cycle and ensure free and fair elections in 2020.”