Records show NC superintendent bypassed committee to award $8.3 million state contract

NC schools getting new K-3 reading diagnostic tool The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has selected Istation to provide reading diagnostic tools for K-3 teachers and students beginning with the 2019-2020 school year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has selected Istation to provide reading diagnostic tools for K-3 teachers and students beginning with the 2019-2020 school year.

Newly released documents show that State Superintendent Mark Johnson awarded a multi-million dollar contract to test the reading skills of North Carolina students to a different company than the one recommended by an evaluation committee Johnson had formed.

North Carolina is switching from using the Amplify mClass program to test K-3 students under the Read To Achieve program to the computer-based Istation program in a deal worth $8.3 million over three years. The state Department of Public Instruction has denied reports that the evaluation committee had recommended mClass.

But documents released Friday as part of a public records request show that Amplify was the group’s top choice.

Johnson is now saying that the rankings that put Amplify on top were based on “misstatements of fact” by members of the evaluation committee. He’s standing by his recommendation to switch to Istation, which the state’s elementary schools will begin using for the 2019-20 school year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Istation is the best reading diagnostic tool for North Carolina, and I believe using Istation will yield quality data that will better support success for our students, meeting students where they are and helping them grow, while also reducing the time teachers must spend testing students,” Johnson said in a statement that accompanied the release of the documents.

“DPI and the State Board of Education adhered to all laws, rules and polices during this procurement to ensure fairness and objectivity.”

Justin Parmenter, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg teacher who requested the public records, says the documents show that Johnson and his staff has lied about the process.

“The records raise legitimate concerns about whether or not the input of a broad committee of knowledgeable stakeholders was honored in the way it should have been in making this decision,” Parmenter said in a statement Monday.

Since the Read To Achieve program began in 2013, K-3 teachers have had students read aloud to them using mClass to assess their skills. Under Istation, students will be tested on a computer program, with the results being provided to teachers.

The decision to switch has been controversial, with teachers and superintendents across the state asking for a delay. Istation has said that teachers who are now being trained in the new program will come to love it.

Istation’s attorneys have sent notices warning critics to stop making what it calls “false, misleading and defamatory public statements” about the program.

The 166 pages of documents released Friday show that an evaluation committee made up of DPI staff unanimously recommended mClass in a November meeting. Istation came in second overall out of the four companies that applied for the contract.

At a January meeting, the committee again recommended Amplify. Of the 10 votes taken then, six were for negotiating with Amplify, three for negotiating with Istation and one for negotiating with both companies.

But at a March meeting, Jonathan Sink, then the general counsel at DPI, announced that the procurement process was being canceled. The documents show that Sink said that one of the committee members had “breached the confidentiality of the procurement process which jeopardized the legality of the procurement.”

DPI would cite the breach to negotiate directly with Amplify and Istation before going with Istation.

“Given DPI’s pattern of dishonesty on the procurement and Mark Johnson’s apparent desire to award the contract to Istation, it’s fair to wonder whether a breach really occurred,” Parmenter wrote in a blog post Monday. “If it did, records detailing the breach should have been provided to the public as information relevant to the procurement process.”

In the Friday document release, Johnson said DPI can’t release every detail of the procurement process until after a protest filed by Amplify is decided. Amplify is meeting with DPI on Thursday as part of the protest process.

“Unfortunately this means the public records released now might not present a full picture of the process,” Johnson wrote.