‘Ashamed’ or ‘proud’? NC trends on Twitter after Trump rally, setting off fiery debate

North Carolinians took to Twitter on Thursday, with some expressing their shame and others sharing pride about being from the state after a chant at President Donald Trump’s recent campaign event in Greenville.

The president told reporters Thursday that he “was not happy” with a chant against Rep. Ilhan Omar, which sparked varying reactions on social media. The crowd at one point chanted “send her back,” as the president spoke about Omar, a Somali refugee who is now a United States citizen and U.S. congresswoman from Minnesota, according to the report.

So many people were tweeting that the topic “North Carolinian” was trending on Twitter.

The comments came after Trump on Wednesday held a campaign rally in Greenville and referenced “four liberal Democratic congresswomen of color whom he accused of hating the country and said they should leave it,” The News & Observer reported.

One user said: “Is this what we have come to? I’m ashamed to call myself a North Carolinian.”

Trump rally crowd chants 'send her back' after president attacks Ilhan Omar https://t.co/V5JBQkA1L7 by @TeeMcSee pic.twitter.com/qMOmENpcFp — Jason CranfordTeague (@JasonCT) July 18, 2019

But some on Thursday expressed support of the president and pride for being from the state.

“I’m a born & raised North Carolinian & proud of it,” one Twitter user said. “I love Pres Trump & America & all it’s people!”

I'm a born & raised North Carolinian & proud of it. I love Pres Trump & America & all it's people! I support my country & it's Constitution. If you don't, that's fine just don't tell me how to think or feel. That's what makes our country great! #IStandWithPresTrump — Nancy (@tigertail65) July 18, 2019