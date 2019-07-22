Charlotte City Council approves $17.7 million for affordable housing projects

Citizens arrived at the Charlotte City Council meeting on Monday, April 9, 2018 with signs referencing affordable housing. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte City Council on Monday approved spending nearly $17.7 million for eight affordable housing projects, after hearing from housing advocates who both praised the deals and criticized the city’s lack of community input when deciding on them.

Council members allocated $12.8 million from the Housing Trust Fund and approved transferring $4.9 million in city-owned land for six new construction projects and two renovations of existing multi-family complexes totaling 950 units.

Dimple Ajmera, an at-large council member, said better communication with community groups around affordable housing was necessary, but not at the expense of delaying the vote.

“We really need to start moving the needle in the right direction and approve this as we strengthen the process when it comes to community engagement,” she said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Charlotte officials have said the city needs 24,000 more housing units for low-income renters.

One-fifth of the 950 units are reserved for households earning 30% of the area median income, or about $26,300 for a family of four. Another 40% are for households making 60% AMI, or $47,400 for a four-person household; 37% are for households making at least 80% AMI, or $63,200 and greater.

The eight deals also include a combined $10.4 million from the private Charlotte Housing Opportunity Investment Fund and nearly $5 million in reduced interest.

After city staff presented the eight recommended projects to council earlier this month several housing advocates said though they were generally supportive of the deals, officials didn’t seek community input as promised in the city’s housing framework.

Housing advocates who spoke at the meeting both advocated for the deals’ approval while also calling for better communication with groups that directly work with housing and homelessness issues.

Officials with the city and LISC Charlotte said the framework’s language never intended for grassroots groups to vet the deals.

Several members of the public held signs in support of the projects, while others brought ones questioning the city’s efforts at community involvement.

With the $12.8 million approved Monday from the trust fund, more than $32 million of the $50 million has been allocated for several new construction and one rehabilitation project.

This work was made possible in part by grant funding from Report for America/GroundTruth Project and the Foundation For The Carolinas.