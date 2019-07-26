NC superintendent rejects protest over reading-tool contract. But fight’s not over

NC schools getting new K-3 reading diagnostic tool The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has selected Istation to provide reading diagnostic tools for K-3 teachers and students beginning with the 2019-2020 school year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has selected Istation to provide reading diagnostic tools for K-3 teachers and students beginning with the 2019-2020 school year.

The state Department of Public Instruction is sticking by its decision to switch to a new company for testing how well North Carolina elementary school students are reading.

In June, State Superintendent Mark Johnson picked the computer-based Istation program for a three-year, $8.3 million contract to test K-3 students instead of continuing to use Amplify Education’s mClass program. DPI rejected Amplify’s protest of the contract on Friday.

“The people of North Carolina elected me to lead positive change and that is exactly what I will continue to do,” Johnson said Friday in a statement provided by his spokesman.

The fight is not likely to end there though.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Larry Berger, the chief executive officer of Amplify, had said the company would appeal to the state Department of Information Technology if DPI went against it.

Since the Read To Achieve program began in 2013, K-3 teachers have had students read out loud to them using mClass to assess their skills. Under Istation, students will be tested on a computer program, with the results being provided to teachers.

The decision to switch has been controversial, with teachers across the state questioning the change on social media. Istation has said that teachers who are now being trained in the new program will come to like it.

Public records show Johnson overrode the recommendations from an evaluation committee, which he had formed, that said the state should continue to use the mClass.

Johnson has said Istation is the best diagnostic tool for the state to use. He also has criticized the work of the evaluation committee and said there are reasons why Amplify was not picked that he can’t publicly disclose until the company’s protest of the contract is resolved.

N.C. Families For School Testing Reform and the N.C. Association of Educators held a news conference last week asking State Attorney General Josh Stein, State Auditor Beth Wood and state lawmakers to investigate the contract.

SHARE COPY LINK Suzanne Miller of N.C. Families For School Testing Reform says on July 19, 2019 why she wants a state investigation into how a multi-million contract was awarded to test children for the Read To Achieve program. The 2nd place company was picked.

A group of 13 Democratic senators has also asked Senate leader Phil Berger to form a Senate committee to review how the contract was awarded. They also want Berger to delay the Istation contract by a year.

In response to the concerns, House Democrats along with a handful of Republicans passed an amendment to a bill on Monday that would let school districts use alternatives to Istation.

In a party line vote, Senate Republicans rejected the bill on Wednesday. A committee of House and Senate lawmakers is working on a compromise to the bill, which is focused on making improvement to Read To Achieve.