Governor vetoes bill letting NC virtual charter schools add more students

Student dancer uses online charter to help balance school and ballet Clark Eselgroth dances in an advanced program at the International Ballet Academy in Cary when most others his age are in classrooms. Eselgroth, a sophomore, moved from Asheville to Cary three years ago and was soon confronted with how to balance Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clark Eselgroth dances in an advanced program at the International Ballet Academy in Cary when most others his age are in classrooms. Eselgroth, a sophomore, moved from Asheville to Cary three years ago and was soon confronted with how to balance

Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill allowing the state’s popular but low-performing virtual charter schools to add students after two left-leaning advocacy groups urged him to reject the legislation.

State lawmakers passed a bill in July lifting the enrollment cap on the state’s two virtual charter schools so that they could grow by 20% a year. Cooper announced Monday that he had vetoed Senate Bill 392, citing the schools’ poor academic performance.

“Current law already allows the State Board of Education to lift the enrollment cap on virtual charter schools,” Cooper, a Democrat, said in a statement. “Both schools have been low performing, raising concern about the effectiveness of this pilot. Decisions on adding more students should remain with the Board so it can measure progress and make decisions that will provide the best education for students.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Republican legislative leaders will try to override the veto. There had been enough votes in the House to override Cooper but not in the Senate.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cooper has now vetoed three bills this year. Lawmakers haven’t been able to override any of them yet.

Republicans lawmakers have argued that the popularity of the schools, which each have over 2,000 students, shows there’s a demand for lifting the cap.

The veto comes after the N.C. Justice Center and the N.C. Association of Educators had sent Cooper a letter on July 17 saying that “major problems” with the virtual schools means the bill should be rejected. They cited academic and transparency concerns with virtual schools.

“Virtual charter schools have symbolic value as the most egregious example of a system of school privatization that has gotten out of control of in North Carolina and it is time to take a stand,” wrote Rick Glazier, executive director of the Justice Center, and Mark Jewell, president of NCAE. “Our children and our state deserve better.”

Charter schools are taxpayer-funded schools that are exempt from some of the rules that traditional public schools must follow. In addition to the brick-and-mortar charter schools, state lawmakers required the State Board of Education to approve two virtual charters.

Both N.C. Virtual Academy and the recently renamed N.C. Cyber Academy opened in 2015 in what was originally supposed to be a four-year pilot program. The schools have been labeled as low-performing by the state every year they’ve been opened.

Despite the poor academic results of both schools, state lawmakers showed their support by extending the pilot program to 2023.

But when the pilot was extended, lawmakers didn’t include the option for the schools to expand past the cap of 2,592 students set when the program was first created.

The state board voted in June to allow a one-year waiver of the enrollment cap for the Virtual Academy. But the board rejected the request from the Cyber Academy because it’s undergoing a management change that’s requiring it to report back monthly to the Charter Schools Advisory Board.

Under the legislation, only the Virtual Academy would be able to immediately take advantage of the new enrollment rules. The Cyber Academy would need to get state board approval to add students until it’s no longer undergoing monthly monitoring by the advisory board.

In addition to the enrollment changes, the bill makes several other charter school changes including:

▪ Allows state Superintendent Mark Johnson to approve bonds to finance a charter school facility;

▪ Requires the state board to give a 10-year renewal to a charter school if its test scores are at least within 5 percentage points of the school district where it’s physically located;

▪ Requires background checks for members of the board of directors of charter schools.