What are your concerns about gun safety, rights and regulation in NC?

After more mass shootings in public places this past week, gun safety laws are being examined across the United States.

Readers told us in January that gun control and gun rights are one of the most important issues in North Carolina this year.

Democrats introduced several bills in the General Assembly this session aimed at curbing gun violence, The News & Observer reported in March, but none have become law.

One of the bills, House Bill 454, sponsored by Rep. Marcia Morey, a Durham Democrat and former judge, would allow for what are known as extreme risk protection orders, issued to temporarily restrict a person’s access to firearms if there is evidence the person poses a danger or physical harm to themselves or others. However, it did not move through the legislature’s committees.

The General Assembly is locked in a budget standoff a month into the new fiscal year and has not yet adjourned this summer.

What questions do you have about gun regulation in North Carolina? What kinds of bills would you want the state government to pass? Or the federal government?

Tell us your questions and concerns about gun safety, regulation and rights (or other safety issues) and we will report on them. Submit your questions in the form below or online at https://bit.ly/2UA0BO0.

