2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters in Columbia 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters in Columbia at the Hyatt Park Community Center Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters in Columbia at the Hyatt Park Community Center

Former Vice President Joe Biden will come to Charlotte this month for a fundraiser at the home of Erskine and Crandall Bowles.

Biden tops polls of Democratic presidential candidates nationally and in South Carolina, site of one of next year’s first primaries. The Aug. 28 event will be his first trip of the campaign to Charlotte.

Erskine Bowles was White House chief of staff under President Bill Clinton. His wife was CEO at S.C.-based Springs Industries.

Biden has raised more money in North Carolina than any of his Democratic rivals, according to finance reports filed last month. He raised nearly $131,000 in the state. In South Carolina he raised $129,000.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Costs for attending the Charlotte fundraiser range from $1,000 to $2,800.

Biden’s wife, Jill, will be in Charlotte on Aug. 24 to speak at a luncheon hosted by U.S. Rep. Alma Adams.

In June, Joe Biden told a Washington forum he believes that, if nominated, he can win North Carolina.

“I plan, if I’m your nominee, on winning Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, believe it or not,” he said according to Spectrum News. “And I believe we can win Texas and Florida.”

In 2016, President Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton by nearly 4 percentage points in North Carolina.