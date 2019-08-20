Vice president’s wife touts Dan Bishop in 9th District, sees a close race

Then Vice-Presidential candidate Mike Pence along with his wife Karen greet the crowd in Raleigh in August 2016. cliddy@newsobserver.com

He’s won the president’s endorsement and appeared on stage with him at a North Carolina rally. On Tuesday Republican Dan Bishop got a hand from another prominent figure in the administration.

Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, headlined a fundraising lunch for Bishop at Roosters, a restaurant in the SouthPark area.

“The president and the vice president need Dan Bishop because he will stand with them every step of the way,” Karen Pence told the two dozen people who paid up to $3,250 a couple for lunch and a photo.

Bishop faces Democrat Dan McCready and two third-party candidates in the special election in the 9th Congressional District. Early voting starts Wednesday for the Sept. 10 election.

The only publicly released poll showed the race tight last month.

Bishop is counting on President Donald Trump’s continued popularity in a district he won by 11 percentage points in 2016.

But relatively few voters are expected to cast ballots in a special election a week after Labor Day. Pence alluded to that fact Tuesday.

“This is going to be a very close race and . . . come down really to the wire,” she said. “This race comes down to turnout.”