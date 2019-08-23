NC officials vote against new election-security rules, citing time crunch for 2020 election

What kind of machines will voters use? Micheal G. Dickerson, director of elections, talks about what type of voting machine will be used in Mecklenburg County in future elections. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Micheal G. Dickerson, director of elections, talks about what type of voting machine will be used in Mecklenburg County in future elections.

North Carolina elections officials upset a packed room of advocates for election security Friday, voting down a proposal to require stricter anti-hacking provisions in the 2020 elections and beyond.

The State Board of Elections approved three new types of voting machines that counties will have the option to buy. The main difference among them, and the source of much controversy, is whether voters will be using machines that create paper records they can review after they vote to make sure the machine was accurate, or if they will see only a bar code.

Board of Elections member Stella Anderson, who first proposed banning bar codes by requiring “human-readable” records in a meeting last month, brought it up for a vote at the board’s meeting Friday.

More than 20 people spoke at the meeting, from regular voters to election experts and software programs. All of them opposed the use of bar codes — except for one man who works for ES&S, the company whose machines produce the paper records with bar codes.

”We have heard voters don’t like this, voters do not trust this,” Anderson said.

However, she was not able to convince the rest of the board. Jeff Carmon, who like Anderson is a Democrat, voted for her motion. But the board’s two Republicans, David Black and Ken Raymond, voted against it. So did Damon Circosta, a Democrat who was recently named the board’s chairman.

Circosta said he has heard from numerous county election officials around the state who are fed up with the state board’s lengthy debates on what types of machines to approve. Since time is running out to get new machines in place before the 2020 elections, Circosta said, the state needs to certify new machines under the existing rules, instead of changing the rules like Anderson proposed.

Circosta emphasized that he wants to continue discussions about cybersecurity.

”Anytime you introduce technology into a system you need to have procedures to ensure that technology is safe,” he said.

The board went on to approve ES&S machines by a 3-2 vote and two other companies’ machines by unanimous votes.

As it stands now, ES&S is the only company certified to provide election machines in North Carolina. Circosta said after the meeting that the board’s certification of three companies will give counties flexibility.

The idea to ban bar codes and ensure people can verify their votes was supported by groups including the North Carolina chapters of the NAACP, Common Cause and the League Of Women Voters, in addition to several state and national election-security advocacy groups.

Carmon, who is black, said he was thinking of his grandfather — who wasn’t allowed to vote for much of his life because of the color of his skin — when he voted for the extra security and against the ES&S machines. He said because of the way he was treated, his grandfather sometimes called elections rigged, and he doesn’t want voters to still feel that way in 2020.

“Voting was very precious to my grandfather,” he said.

The delays in the board’s decision affect about a third of the counties in North Carolina that don’t currently use paper ballots. All counties in the Triangle already use paper ballots, but voters in some of North Carolina’s largest cities, including Charlotte and Greensboro, use the paperless touchscreen ballots that are losing their certification at the end of the year.

Circosta said he’s “100% committed” to having paper ballots in the 2020 elections and sees no problem with the ES&S machines.

“I have confidence in the security of a barcode ballot,” he said.