VP Mike Pence to stump for Dan Bishop in heated District 9 race

Vice President Mike Pence delivered a speech during a visit to The Meeting Place Church, a designated “Opportunity Zone”, with Second Lady Karen Pence and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C, in February. gmcintyre@thestate.com

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Union County on Sept. 9 to stump for Republican Dan Bishop, who is locked in a hotly contested race to represent North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready are running in a special election that state elections officials ordered after finding evidence of ballot fraud in the 2018 election.

Pence’s appearance at Wingate University will come on the eve of the Sept. 10 special election. His get-out-the-vote event will take place at 1 p.m. on Sept. 9, at the university’s George A. Battle Fine Arts Center.

President Donald Trump is also scheduled to campaign for Bishop on Sept. 9, when he will hold a rally at the Fayetteville Regional Airport.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The race remains close, internal polling by both parties shows. On Friday, Roll Call published a poll that showed McCready ahead by 4 points, still within the margin of error.

The contest has drawn national attention as a harbinger of the 2020 presidential race.

A Republican victory would show the strength of Trump’s coattails heading into his re-election campaign. But a Democratic win would embarrass Republicans in a Trump-leaning district that includes the site of the 2020 GOP convention.

To get tickets to the free event featuring Pence, go to eventbrite.com.