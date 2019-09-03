Judges strike down NC state legislature lines as unconstitutional gerrymandering

Gerrymandering in North Carolina The News & Observer's Will Doran explains gerrymandering in North Carolina, which is the subject of a lawsuit in state court. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The News & Observer's Will Doran explains gerrymandering in North Carolina, which is the subject of a lawsuit in state court.

North Carolina’s political maps for the state legislature are unconstitutional and must be redrawn before the 2020 elections.

A panel of judges struck down the maps Tuesday, in a 357-page ruling that focused on the level of political partisanship used to draw them. The maps were drawn in 2017 to replace previous maps, drawn in 2011, that had also been ruled unconstitutional. Both sets of maps were drawn by North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature.

The ruling affects only the state House and Senate, not Congress on the federal level.

“This is a historic victory for the people of North Carolina,” said Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause North Carolina, one of the groups that sued to overturn the maps. “The court has made clear that partisan gerrymandering violates our state’s constitution and is unacceptable. Thanks to the court’s landmark decision, politicians in Raleigh will no longer be able to rig our elections through partisan gerrymandering.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

However, Tuesday’s ruling might not be the final say. Republican lawmakers have the option of appealing the ruling — although spokespeople for GOP leaders at the General Assembly couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

The ruling follows a two-week trial earlier this summer. Democrats and anti-gerrymandering activists including Common Cause accused Republican politicians in Raleigh of intentionally drawing political districts to take power away from Democratic voters and give inordinate power to a Republican voters.

Democratic Rep. Graig Meyer of Hillsborough, who testified at trial about how the maps affected Democratic candidates’ chances of winning legislative seats, said in a news release Tuesday that the ruling is “a big win for democracy and a game changer for 2020.”

Time is running out before the 2020 elections — early voting for the primaries begins in February — but the judges said they are serious about those elections being held using new maps. In previous cases, courts have struck down North Carolina maps but have made their rulings too close to the election for new maps to be drawn.

In Tuesday’s ruling, the judges gave the legislature just two weeks to draw new maps. The judges also told lawmakers they might simply reschedule the elections in 2020 if the legislature can’t come up with new maps in time.

“The Court retains jurisdiction to move the primary date for the General Assembly elections, or all of the State’s 2020 primaries, including for offices other than the General Assembly, should doing so become necessary to provide effective relief in this case,” the ruling says.

This is a developing story and will be updated.