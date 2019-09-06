Looking for a way to get involved in the community? Try Civics 101

City council meets in its chambers dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

How much do you know about your local government?

Who sets your tax rates? Who pays for schools? Who’s in charge of courts?

For nearly a quarter-century, a program called Civics 101 has answered those kind of questions.

Civics 101 is a five-week program sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Charlotte-Mecklenburg. Registration is open for new classes that start Sept. 23.

The latest edition of the course starts with an introduction to city government. Other classes cover county courts, the school board and county government. The course ends Oct. 22 with graduation and a class on the local media.

The cost is $60 and includes a catered graduation dinner.

Each class is taught by a veteran of local government, including former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts.

Since its debut in January 1997, hundreds of people have taken the course. Some, including Roberts and state Sen. Joyce Waddell, have gone on to public office.

To register, go to http://goleaguego.org/Civics.html.

Here’s the schedule:

▪Sept. 23: City government.

▪ Oct. 1: County courts.

▪ Oct. 8: Board of education.

▪ Oct. 15: County government.

▪ Oct. 22: Graduation and the press.