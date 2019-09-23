Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles joined A-list guests at last week’s White House state dinner

Why Charlotte was picked for the Republican National Convention in 2020 Rona McDaniel and Vi Lyles explain why Charlotte was chosen for the RNC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rona McDaniel and Vi Lyles explain why Charlotte was chosen for the RNC.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles had dinner in Washington Friday night — in the White House Rose Garden with the president and a crowd that included cabinet members, members of Congress and scores of other luminaries.

The mayor was a guest at President Donald Trump’s state dinner honoring Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Lyles joined nearly 200 guests at the candlelight dinner where they were serenaded my military musicians.

“It was an opportunity for me to talk about our city and the growth we’re having and the opportunity for businesses to come here, ” she said Monday.

Lyles said she’d been in Washington for a meeting of American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, a White House task force on which she sits.

At the White House, she and her son-in-law, Jeffrey Young, went through the receiving line and sat for dinner with U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri and an aide to the Australian prime minister.

Lyles wasn’t the only diner with Carolinas ties.

Guests included former Charlottean Bonnie McElveen-Hunter, who chairs the board of the American Red Cross; Rev. Franklin Graham; U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows and former Charlottean and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.