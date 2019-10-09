Should Trump be impeached? A new poll shows how North Carolina voters feel

SHARE COPY LINK

North Carolina voters are divided on impeaching President Donald Trump, according to a new poll from Raleigh-based Public Policy Polling.

The poll, released Wednesday, found that 48% of voters support impeaching Trump while 48% oppose. Four percent said they were not sure.

The Democrat-led House of Representatives is conducting an impeachment inquiry, largely focused on Trump’s actions with Ukraine and whether he pressured the nation to investigate Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The findings echo national polls. Support for impeachment has risen in recent weeks, according to FiveThirtyEight.com, which is collecting all of the polls on impeachment. In the website’s polling average, 48.8% support impeachment and 43.6% do not.

PPP is a left-leaning polling firm. FiveThirtyEight in 2018 gave PPP a “B” rating for accuracy.

The question in the PPP poll was: “Would you support or oppose impeaching Donald Trump?”

In the PPP poll of North Carolina voters, people who voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election support impeachment 88% to 7%. Those who voted for Trump, a Republican, are against impeachment 89% to 9%. Those who did not vote or voted for someone else support impeachment 51% to 29%.

The poll results show voter sentiment about impeachment, which is up to the House, but not about removal from office, which is up to the Senate. In a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday, 50% of registered voters would support the Senate removing Trump from office while 43% were opposed. An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, released Tuesday, found 55% back an impeachment inquiry or impeachment and removal from office.

North Carolina’s three Democratic members of the U.S. House support the impeachment inquiry. None of the state’s 10 Republican members are in favor of the impeachment inquiry.

The poll finds Biden leading the large Democratic presidential field in the state. Biden is at 39% with Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 22%. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is at 9% and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is at 6%. No other candidate polled at more than 3%.

Warren leads Biden with white voters, but Biden holds a large edge over Sanders and the rest of the field with black voters.

Biden (51-46), Warren (49-46) and Sanders (50-47) lead Trump in hypothetical 2020 match-ups, according to the poll. California Sen. Kamala Harris was tied at 47% in a match-up with Trump, while Buttigieg trails 47-46.

The poll was conducted between Oct. 4 and Oct. 6 and included 963 voters through telephone calls (65%) and text messages (35%).

The poll’s margin of error is 3.2%.

