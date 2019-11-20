Election season is here. So is our latest fact-checking project. What should we check?

This week, The News & Observer launches a new fact-checking project designed to attack misinformation and provide clarity on the topics important to North Carolinians — especially in politics and government.

The 2016 election was arguably the moment when the usual flow of misleading political rhetoric turned into a flood of dangerous non-facts. That year, The N&O began leading the way in digging into the truth behind the claims. We’ve now published well over 200 fact checks.

As we move toward the 2020 elections, The News & Observer Fact-Checking Project is our latest effort to combat misinformation about the issues and people involved in the political process.

But how is fact-checking different from the everyday reporting that journalists do?

In most ways, it’s actually not different. Journalists routinely verify their work; it’s a hallmark and a requirement of the profession. Fact checks, however, go deeper into one topic and include multiple sources of verification. We believe this type of journalistic reporting is particularly important when major studies show that many Americans are concerned about society’s confusion over fact and fiction.

Our newly launched fact-checking process is intense and strictly followed. Here’s how it works:

Choosing the fact check.

In each fact check, we’ll tell you why we chose that issue or statement to check. Generally, we’re looking for fact checks that include these criteria:

Topical and timely

Appear to be widely misunderstood

Are incorrect but widely repeated

Concern an issue that, if misunderstood, could cause people to make uninformed or even dangerous decisions.

Reporting and writing the fact check.

All of our fact checks follow strict procedures. First, we support our findings with multiple, unbiased and reliable sources. We provide a link and upload a document or data, when possible, so you can examine the sources for yourself.

We’ll provide a highly informed assessment about the relative truth of the claims, rather than a static rating or ranking.

We’ll also give you the list of resources we consulted in writing the fact check, along with the reporters’ and editors’ names.

Quality control for our fact-checking.

Each fact check is examined by at least two editors with experience in the subject matter. Reporters are required to verbally present the fact check to an editor, explaining intricate research and conclusions.

Because our rigorous fact-checking process is so urgent during the election season and beyond, we are making our fact checks available to all publications — even competing news organizations — to increase the number of people who have access to this important content. Let us know if you’re interested in republishing our fact checks.

We need to hear from you

We’ll always value your input, because we can’t do this alone. Every person who cares about facts and reliable information should be concerned about rampant misinformation in an election, and in a democracy. How can you help? If you hear statements that make you suspicious or that you know are false, send us a note by using this form (or go to bit.ly/nandofactcheck). Share our fact checks when you see or hear people repeating statements that have already been debunked.

And let us know what you think: We want to make our fact-checking project as valuable as possible to our subscribers and readers. Send comments and suggested fact-checks using the same form, at bit.ly/nandofactcheck.

Jane Elizabeth is the managing editor of The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. Jordan Schrader is the politics editor, leading a team of reporters who cover state government and elections.