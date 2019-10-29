Politics & Government

Memorial service for former Senator Kay Hagan will be Sunday

A memorial service for former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Greensboro’s First Presbyterian Church.

No further details were available Tuesday.

Hagan died Monday after a three-year battle with encephalitis, caused by Powassan virus.

She was North Carolina’s first Democratic female senator. She took office after defeating Republican Elizabeth Dole in 2008.

Hagan was the niece of former U.S. Sen. Lawton Chiles of Florida. She spent 16 years as a lawmaker in Raleigh and Washington.

Jim Morrill
Jim Morrill, who grew up near Chicago, covers state and local politics. He’s worked at the Observer since 1981 and taught courses on North Carolina politics at UNC Charlotte and Davidson College.
