Republicans plan extra teacher raises — if Democrats help override Cooper’s budget veto

An earlier version of this story had an incorrect total for raises.

Republicans in the General Assembly are offering Democrats a deal that would mean raises for teachers and some other state employees if the state budget becomes law.

North Carolina teachers could get the 3.9% raises in the state budget, which includes step increases, or an additional raise that would bring the total raise to 4.4% if Democrats vote with Republicans to override the governor’s veto of the budget, Republican General Assembly leaders announced Wednesday.

The bill will be considered by the legislature on Thursday, Oct. 31, the day the Senate previously announced it would adjourn for a few weeks or more.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Senate leader Phil Berger and Speaker Tim Moore, who lead Republican majorities in each chamber, announced the raises would be retroactive to July 1, which was the start of the fiscal year, and take effect immediately if Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signs it into law.

However, Republicans are making the additional raises contingent on a Senate vote for the override. If the budget veto is overridden, the total proposed raises would be:

▪ 4.4% over the next two years for teachers

▪ 4% over the next two years, plus a 0.5% bonus for non-instructional support staff

▪ 4% over the next two years for UNC System employees

▪ 4% over the next two years for community college employees

Regardless of the override, lawmakers will still consider the bill Thursday that includes raises of 3.9% over two years, which include step increases, and a 2% raise for non-instructional support staff over those two years, which was also in the overall budget.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Domecast politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Megaphone, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.