Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes teacher raises, calling them ‘paltry’

RALEIGH

Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed the legislature’s proposed raises for North Carolina teachers, calling them “paltry pay raises.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan
Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan
Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan covers North Carolina state government and politics at The News & Observer. She previously covered Durham for 13 years, and has received six North Carolina Press Association awards, including a 2018 award for investigative reporting.
