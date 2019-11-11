A veteran’s final mission: New stamp will help vets and honor Garland Denny

It was over a decade ago that Garland Denny began his campaign to raise money to help other veterans cope with PTSD, or post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Union County resident and Navy veteran traveled across the state seeking support. He pitched his idea to governors, members of Congress and even a president.

Now, four years after Denny died at 84, the U.S. Postal Service is about to realize his dream.

On Dec. 2, the Postal Service will formally issue the “Healing PTSD” stamp at Charlotte’s McGlohon Theater in recognition of Denny’s efforts. The stamp will sell for 65 cents, with 10 cents going to the Department of Veterans Affairs for PTSD reasearch.

“I think he would be beyond excited to know that people came together to serve our veterans,” said Denny’s son, Chuck. “It’s been a long, hard road, but we’ve still got work to do.”

The money will go to research at the VA’s National Center for PTSD. According to the center, up to 20% of U.S. troops who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan suffer from PTSD. It says 30% of Vietnam War vets have had the disorder at some time in their lives.

On the afternoon following the stamp ceremony, Chuck Denny has organized a forum at UNC Charlotte featuring the center’s executive director. The center’s research is designed to help anybody with PTSD, veterans or not.

The new stamp features an illustration of a green plant sprouting from ground covered in leaves. According to the Postal Service, it’s designed to symbolize the healing process.

Known as a “semipostal” stamp, it will only be sold for two years.

Denny’s crusade was championed by former Republican Rep. Robert Pittenger of Charlotte who, in 2014, arranged a meeting in Charlotte between him and President Barack Obama at an American Legion National Convention in Charlotte.

“Serving people like Mr. Denny was a great honor for me,“ Pittenger said Monday. “He was a wonderful gentleman and he worked tirelessly.”

In 2014, Chuck Denny said his father “put his heart and soul” into the cause.

“Does a soldier ever give up when he’s fighting for something?” he said then.