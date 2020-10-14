Kamala Harris will open Charlotte campaign hub, urge early voting

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at Shaw University during a campaign visit in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. AP

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will visit Charlotte on Thursday to open a campaign hub in the afternoon and rally voters during an evening event.

Her message at the 6:45 p.m. gathering will be to encourage North Carolinians to vote early, the Biden-Harris campaign said.

Early voting starts Thursday across North Carolina.

Details about locations for the two events were unavailable.

Earlier in the day, the California senator will visit Asheville for a voter mobilization event in the morning.

Harris’s visit will come the same day President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold an afternoon rally in Greenville.

It will be her second visit to North Carolina in three weeks. She was in Raleigh on Sept. 28. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, was in Greensboro Oct. 2.

For Trump, it will be his sixth trip to the state since speaking to Republican convention delegates in Charlotte on Aug. 24. Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Johnston County on Friday.

The visits underscore the importance of North Carolina, a top battleground in the presidential race.

Harris and running mate Joe Biden have both released digital ads urging people to vote. “Greetings North Carolina,” the California senator says. Joe and I are ready to get to work for North Carolina and the American people . . . And we need your help, starting by casting your ballot.”

