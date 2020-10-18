Trump plans another campaign visit to the Charlotte area this week

President Donald Trump will hold another campaign stop in North Carolina this week, with a stop in Gastonia on Wednesday, his campaign announced.

North Carolina is one of only a handful of swing states that could help decide the presidential race between the Republican incumbent, and his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. He was set to visit Durham Sunday, and was last in the state on Sept. 23 for a Charlotte event.

Trump’s trip to the Gastonia Municipal Airport on Gaston Day Road will be his sixth in the state in the past few weeks. The event is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, and doors open for general admission at 4 p.m.

Early voting began Thursday in North Carolina.