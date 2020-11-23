Charlotte Observer Logo
NC governor’s office dispels rumor of weekend wedding

Gov. Roy Cooper waves after speaking outside the North Carolina Democratic Party headquarters in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Next to Cooper is his wife, Kristin Cooper.
Gov. Roy Cooper waves after speaking outside the North Carolina Democratic Party headquarters in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Next to Cooper is his wife, Kristin Cooper. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
RALEIGH

The office of N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said his daughter did not have a wedding — large or small — over the weekend, despite social media rumors.

Over the weekend, some people wondered on social media whether there was a large wedding for one of Cooper’s daughters, which may have been in violation of the governor’s coronavirus restrictions.

Monday morning, Cooper spokesperson Sadie Weiner tweeted that the rumor is false. Cooper’s office also confirmed that there was no wedding this weekend of any size.

“The internet is full of breathless accusations that Gov. Cooper’s daughter got married in a huge event over the weekend. It’s not true. It was never true. There was no wedding, big or small. Can we all go back to focusing on slowing the deadly virus that’s circulating?” Weiner tweeted.

Cooper and his wife, Kristin Cooper, have three grown daughters. Cooper’s daughter Claire Cooper is engaged.

The state’s Phase 3 restrictions limit indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people.

The requirements don’t apply to worship, religious gatherings, funeral ceremonies and wedding ceremonies, according the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, but people are still asked to follow social distancing and mask guidelines.

There are capacity limits for event and reception spaces, according to Cooper’s Phase 3: 30% capacity or up to 100 people, whichever is less.

There have been more than 5,000 deaths due to COVID-19, as of Nov. 21.

Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan
Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan covers North Carolina state government and politics at The News & Observer. She previously covered Durham, and has received the McClatchy President’s Award and 10 North Carolina Press Association awards, including an award for investigative reporting.
