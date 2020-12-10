6 of 9 NC Republicans in US House sign onto Texas suit to overturn Biden’s victory

Most of the Republicans representing North Carolina in the U.S. House of Representatives are now formally backing a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Reps. Dan Bishop, Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx, Richard Hudson, Greg Murphy and David Rouzer joined with 100 other Congressional Republicans in an amicus brief. It’s in support of a lawsuit seeking to allow Republican President Donald Trump to remain president despite losing the election, which the lawsuit claims was tainted.

“Our constitutional republic has endured for nearly two and a half centuries based on the consent of the governed,” the brief says. “That consent is grounded in the confidence of our people in the legitimacy of our institutions of government.”

One notably absent name from the list was Republican Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro. Walker did not run for re-election this year but has announced plans to run for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat that will be open in 2022. The other local Republicans who didn’t sign on were Rep. Patrick McHenry and Rep. George Holding.

The lawsuit in question, filed by Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the votes from four swing states that voted for Democrat Joe Biden to be president — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Allegations lack proof

The brief filed by the GOP members of Congress says they support that goal because “the election of 2020 has been riddled with an unprecedented number of serious allegations of fraud and irregularities.”

However, despite those allegations, no proof has been presented to back them up.

That lack of proof has led to doubts that this Texas lawsuit will succeed where many other similar lawsuits by Trump’s own legal team or various Republican allies have failed.

And while some Republican politicians are putting their names behind the Texas lawsuit now, some Democratic officials have filed a brief of their own, to defend the four swing states being targeted.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Thursday, not long after the list of GOP supporters became public, that he and the attorneys general from 22 other states signed onto a separate amicus brief opposing the GOP claims.

“This suit seeks to overturn the will of the people by throwing out the votes of tens of millions Americans,” Stein wrote on Twitter, also adding: “This represents a profound and outrageous rejection of democracy with no precedent in our nation’s history. It would also violate some of our nation’s most basic constitutional principles, including federalism and respect for state law.”

‘A dangerous violation of federalism’

Some Republicans have also begun criticizing the efforts to overturn the election results.

CBS News reported Thursday that Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, called the Texas lawsuit “a dangerous violation of federalism” that he said “will almost certainly fail.”

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the GOP’s presidential nominee in the 2012 elections, called the lawsuit’s goals “dangerous and destructive of the cause of democracy,” The Washington Post reported.

And Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn told a reporter Wednesday that “I frankly struggle to understand the legal theory of it.”

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Domecast politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Megaphone, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.