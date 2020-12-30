Nonprofits could find free cash in this little known NC fund, a welcome holiday bonus

The Salvation Army’s red kettle could jingle a little louder. The Second Harvest Food Bank could put more food on people’s tables. And the American Heart Association could offer nutritional advice to more folks in Charlotte’s Hispanic community.

All courtesy of the state of North Carolina.

The three are among hundreds or thousands of nonprofits that may have money in the state’s unclaimed property fund. There are more than 17 million items — either cash or property — in the fund valued at about $919 million, according to state Treasurer Dale Folwell.

The fund contains money returned to the state after going unclaimed in bank accounts, uncollected security deposits and dividend checks. To check the list, go to nccash.com and search. If you find yourself or your organization, click “claim” and follow the instructions.

With the help of the treasurer’s office, the Observer identified more than 20 Charlotte-area nonprofits and two dozen local churches that appear to be due money from the fund. Treasury department spokesman Dan Way said the list comes with a caveat: the claims may be in dispute or involve other individuals or groups.

But for many groups, the fund could represent a sort of holiday-season bonus.

Charlotte’s Salvation Army could get $1,168 from the fund, according to the treasurer’s office.

“Any donation or opportunity that brings much-needed funding to the organization is a blessing, especially during these critical days,” said Brent Rinehart, a spokesman for the group.

In many cases, the amount an organization could get from the fund isn’t huge. But at a time most nonprofits are scrambling for donations, they can help.

Second Harvest stands to get $574.

“Oh, that’s great,” said CEO Kay Carter. “We can use every dollar. It’s a very busy time right now and there’s a lot of need.”

Erin Link, executive director of the American Heart Association’s Charlotte office, said its $473 could go to its “Promotores de Salud” program, which advises people in the Hispanic community on healthy eating.

To groups such as the Central Piedmont Community College Foundation, which counts its donations in the millions, $215 may not seem like much. But it would be enough to provide a scholarship to cover the cost of a single course, the costs of books for a class or an emergency grant to help a hungry student, according to spokeswoman Kathy Rummage.

This month Folwell came to Charlotte to present the Carolina Panthers with a check from the fund for $2,556. At a ceremony outside its stadium, the team donated the money to Safe Alliance, a non-profit that helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Like a lot of businesses, many nonprofits have seen revenues fall in this pandemic year. The Carolina Raptor Center in Huntersville, which cares for injured raptors such as hawks and owls, had to close between mid-March and July, normally one of its busiest times.

It could get $300 from the unclaimed property fund.

“Three hundred dollars is a big one for us,” executive director Jim Warren told the Observer. “That would feed a lot of birds and send a lot of children to camp.”

There are, Warren said, “no insignificant gifts.”

Looking for money in the fund?

To find out if you, your company or organization have money in North Carolina’s unclaimed property fund, go to nccash.com. Hit “claim” and follow the instructions.

Instructions on how to file a claim are on the treasurer’s web site. For questions, call 866-NCCash1 (866-622-2741).

Treasurer Dale Folwell says processing a claim can take up to 100 days.

For Mecklenburg County, there are nearly 2 million items valued at $196 million.