‘Still Trump’s party:’ NC Republicans brace for life after the president leaves office

President Donald Trump not only carried North Carolina in 2020, he lifted other Republicans with him.

So what will happen when he’s out of office?

“That’s one of the biggest challenges that we’re going to have — to make sure we convert Trump voters into Republican voters,” says state GOP Chair Michael Whatley.

Like no one before, Trump has left his mark on the Republican Party in North Carolina and across the country.

To supporters, he’s been a turnout machine who energized voters by tapping into the economic and cultural issues they care about. To critics, he’s created nothing less than a cult personality.

“Trump has completely co-opted the Republican brand,” says Republican Bob Orr, a former state Supreme Court justice. “It’s the Trump brand now. That might have short-term benefits for Republicans, but I think in the long term it’s a negative.”

There’s little doubt that Trump galvanized conservative voters.

A remarkable 81% of North Carolina’s Republican voters turned out in November, according to an analysis by political scientist Michael Bitzer of Catawba College. That compares to 75% turnout among Democrats and 69% among unaffiliated voters.

And of the 365,000 registered voters who cast ballots in 2020 but not in 2016, Bitzer found, the single biggest group — 90,000 — were white Republicans.

“(Trump) is able to speak to and motivate a core group of voters who . . . are completely loyal to him,” Bitzer says.

“The challenge Republicans have is going to be in the urban centers,” Barry says. “We’ve got to build a strategy . . . to be more competitive. It’s not healthy for the taxpayers in Mecklenburg not to have representation in Raleigh.”

GOP strategist Larry Shaheen says a key may be to offer “conservative values with a populist flavor” — and candidates more likely to appeal to the kind of voter turned off by Trump.

“If Republicans were to package his policies in a more palatable package, there’s no stopping them,” Shaheen says.

Looming shadow

Even if Trump decides not to run again in four years, his shadow will continue to loom over his party.

“Trump may be out of power but he will continue to be present in a powerful way,” Bitzer says. “The Republican Party is the Trump party.”

Even with the defection of never-Trumpers like Orr, the former state Supreme Court justice, exit polls showed the president captured 96% of the GOP vote in North Carolina. And a new NPR/Ipsos poll this week showed two out of three Republicans across the country believe — like Trump — that voter fraud elected Biden, claims that have proven baseless.

Jackson, the Democratic strategist, says other Republicans won’t have the same appeal.

’The challenge Republicans have is they’ve been lulled to sleep by Trump’s ability to turn out these voters,” he says. “That’s not something that’s going to transfer. . . . A cult follows the cult leader. It doesn’t follow a movement.”

A test will come as soon as the next round of GOP primaries in 2022.

“I think every candidate that is going to be competing in a primary going forward is going to be judged by the Trump base,” says Whatley, the party chairman.

“Candidates are still going to have to recognize that this is still Trump country,” he says. “(And) for the foreseeable future, this is still Trump’s party.”