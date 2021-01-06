Politics & Government

Live updates from DC protests: Capitol on lockdown as protesters breach building

Protesters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the Ohio Clock. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
As Congress prepares to certify the Electoral College vote, Trump supporters are rallying in Washington, D.C. Here’s the latest. Check back for updates.

Trump calls for peaceful protesting

President Donald Trump urged his supporters to “please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement” in a tweet just after 2:30 p.m.

“They are truly on the side of our Country,” he wrote. “Stay peaceful!”

Protesters breach Capitol Building

Trump supporters protesting the election results have torn down security barriers and are throwing items at Capitol Police, according to social media reports.

At least four layers of security fencing were ripped down in an attempt to occupy the Capitol, Elijah Schafer, a reporter at The Blaze, tweeted.

People standing in a tower outside the Capitol have directed protesters to keep going with chants of “Move forward and we can beat them,” Andrew Egger, a reporter with The Dispatch, wrote on Twitter.

Staffers evacuated on Capitol Hill

Staffers were evacuated from the Madison and Cannon buildings on Capitol Hill just after 1 p.m., according to multiple reports.

Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia tweeted at 1:45 p.m. she had to evacuate her office “because of a pipe bomb reported outside.”

“Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots,” she wrote.

Vice President Mike Pence was pulled from the floor of the U.S. Senate just after 2 p.m.

McConnell speaks out

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnel condemned efforts to overturn the presidential election on Wednesday, saying it would be a “death spiral.”

“The votes, the court and the state have all spoken,” he said. “If we overrule them, it would ruin our republic forever.”

