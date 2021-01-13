No NC Republicans in House to vote for second impeachment of Trump

North Carolina’s Republicans in the U.S. House plan to vote against impeaching President Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection on Wednesday afternoon.

The state’s five Democratic members are co-sponsors and supporters of the impeachment resolution.

The House is expected to impeach Trump for a second time in his four-year term Wednesday afternoon. The Senate would next conduct an impeachment trial, likely after Trump has left office.

The vote comes one week after a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol, forcing the evacuation of Congress during the vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Trump’s term ends Jan. 20, the same day Biden will be inaugurated in Washington, D.C.

Republican Reps. Virginia Foxx, David Rouzer, Richard Hudson, Dan Bishop, Patrick McHenry, Madison Cawthorn and Ted Budd announced before the vote that they opposed impeachment.

Republican Rep. Greg Murphy is not in D.C. for the vote. He is in North Carolina caring for his wife, who recently underwent extensive back surgery.

“Congress can disapprove, revile, condemn, even censure. But you cannot, consistent with the rule of law, punish that which the Constitution’s First Amendment declares protected,” Bishop said during morning debate on the House floor. “If you do it, the violators of duty to this Constitution, however angry, will be those who vote for this article of impeachment.”

Democrats Reps. G.K. Butterfield, Deborah Ross, David Price, Kathy Manning and Alma Adams have said they support impeachment.

“History will remember those who put country before party. The President incited a violent insurrection and there is bipartisan support for his impeachment,” Manning wrote on Twitter.

Five Republicans, including Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the No. 3 member of the caucus, announced before the vote that they would vote to impeach Trump.

The House voted Tuesday night on a resolution calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and become acting president as allowed by the Constitution. Pence said earlier Tuesday that he would not use the power.

U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, both Republicans, have not announced how they intend to vote on conviction in the Senate.

Burr and Tillis voted to acquit Trump in January 2020 after he was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of justice. The House charged Trump in late 2019 with seeking foreign interference from Ukraine in the 2020 election by seeking information on Joe Biden and his son Hunter in exchange for releasing aid to the nation.

What they’re saying

• Rep. Deborah Ross (2nd District, Democrat, Raleigh) said in an interview: “When somebody tries to violently take over the Capitol, you cannot sweep that under the rug. There has to be accountability for that. There has to be a full investigation and whoever incited it has to be held accountable. If you just sweep it under the rug, that emboldens the next time — and there will be a next time. There hasn’t been this for 200 years, and so there has to be accountability.”

• Rep. David Price (4th District, Democrat, Chapel Hill) wrote on Twitter: “President Trump is dangerously unhinged — he cannot remain in office for another day. Pence refused to act. The House will impeach.”

• Rep. Virginia Foxx (5th District, Republican, Banner Elk) said in a statement: “As Congress, the American people, and the nation seek justice, the current calls for a “snap” impeachment and unprecedented, supra-Constitutional remedies must cease. We cannot abridge the safeguards that are explicitly used to enshrine justice in the name of justice itself.”

• Rep. Kathy Manning (6th District, Democrat, Greensboro) wrote on Twitter: “History will remember those who put country before party. The President incited a violent insurrection and there is bipartisan support for his impeachment.”

• Rep. David Rouzer (7th District, Republican, Wilmington) said in a statement: ““The impeachment of President Trump today does nothing to unite this country; it only makes that effort more difficult in the coming weeks and months ahead. Today’s impeachment is knee-jerk reaction grounded in anger and disgust, which are genuine emotions that we all feel. But those are not legitimate or appropriate reasons to impeach — particularly when there have been no hearings and we still do not know the full set of facts from that day.”

• Rep. Richard Hudson (8th District, Republican, Concord) said in a statement: “Rushed impeachment is not serious and Speaker Pelosi knows it. Rather than lashing out at our political opponents, every one of us needs to ask what we can do to tone down the temperature of rhetoric, rancor, & violence.”

• Rep. Madison Cawthorn (11th District, Republican, Hendersonville) wrote on Twitter: “We should be passing a bill today that puts America First. One that sends help to hardworking small business owners and their employees, that will lift people out of poverty, not bury them in partisanship. Instead dems will once again vote for impeachment... sad.”

• Rep. Alma Adams (12th District, Democrat, Charlotte) said in a statement: “Today, we gather to deliver accountability; and it starts with the President, whose actions and words led directly to the insurrection on January 6th. Make no mistake, the choice is clear: we either stand as guardians of justice and democracy, or as appeasers of fascism, autocracy, and white supremacy. Colleagues, we have an obligation to defend the sanctity of our Constitution and lead our country toward healing and unity. That does not happen by brushing the President’s actions under the rug. It requires speaking the truth and doing the right thing.”

• Rep. Ted Budd (13th District, Republican, Davie County) said in a statement: “Unfortunately, at a moment that calls for calm and peace, House Democrats are again ratcheting up the political volume through an impeachment with just one week left in the president’s term. A move like this will do nothing other than further inflame tensions and divide our country. If President-elect Biden and Democrats are serious about national unity, then they should end these political tactics and focus on the needs of the American people.”

