NC lawmakers condemn US Capitol mob, vow to get along as they open their session

The North Carolina General Assembly started its 2021 session on Wednesday, and unlike in the session last summer, nearly everyone in the building wore masks.

And unlike in the U.S. Capitol, which became the scene of a failed insurrection on Jan. 6, in the state capital of Raleigh lawmakers began their work quietly and with ceremony. No crowds gathered outside.

Opening day is mostly ceremonial, with families often on the House and Senate floors. Instead, families were limited to the galleries above, and spaced out to follow the posted signs around the building about maintaining social distance.

Nearly all the lawmakers in the House and Senate wore masks, which follows Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide mandate. The House and Senate sergeants-at-arms were also wearing masks, as were the General Assembly Police officers.

In his opening speech, Senate leader Phil Berger, an Eden Republican, condemned last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. He called it “the most symbolic and troubling episode of all” in a year of unrest, “a mob storming the seat of our national government.”

And Berger mentioned the smooth transfer of power when he and the GOP took the leadership role in 2011 from Democratic Sen. Marc Basnight, who recently died. “The fact that he and I had differences on policy did not prevent him from honorably and graciously surrendering power when the people rendered their election verdict,” Berger said.

Despite some security concerns in the wake of the Capitol riots, Wednesday’s opening day ceremonies happened without much commotion or protest — with one exception. As the Senate began its session, an unidentified woman in the indoor courtyard outside the chamber loudly yelled that one of the senators is “a crook and doesn’t deserve to be in the Senate.”

A reporter who witnessed the incident did not catch the senator’s name, and the woman was quickly escorted out of the building.

Across the hall in the House chamber, House Speaker Tim Moore, a Kings Mountain Republican, was reelected as speaker. In a speech, Moore called it a day to “mark a new beginning for North Carolina.”

“Our nation faces a lot of uncertainty and a lot of challenges,” Moore said, and that folks are suffering in the health care crisis and economic crisis.

“I know that North Carolina is ready to lead the way forward,” Moore said, from COVID-19 and “strife.”

Moore said he wants to continue passing COVID-19 relief unanimously like lawmakers did in 2020.

“So many kids right now are not in school. What do we do to make sure children are not left behind this year,” he said.

Moore talked about the state’s strong economy even amid COVID-19, which Cooper also touted in a recent interview.

Leaders in the House talked about being united, agreeing to disagree and even a “kinder, gentler” General Assembly.

Leadership roles and committee assignments in the House also included Rep. Sarah Stevens, a Mount Airy Republican, as speaker pro tempore. Stevens said that it doesn’t cost anything to be nice, and she hopes lawmakers can “agree to disagree” on some issues.

She said she wants to continue to see “a kinder, gentler, General Assembly.”

Rep. Kelly Alexander, a Mecklenburg County Democrat, is the new leader of the Legislative Black Caucus.

The Senate adopted its chamber rules with only a few changes from the last session — but not before a brief discussion about face masks. Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue, a Wake County Democrat, said he’d planned to propose an amendment that would require all senators, staff and visitors to wear masks in the Senate chamber, but he noted that nearly everyone was wearing one during Wednesday’s session. He said he wanted an assurance that Senate leaders would “insist” that practice continue.

Berger responded that he’ll “encourage and cajole folks to wear a mask out of respect for other members in the chamber. I am reluctant to make it a mandate. ... I believe that you will find that most members will see fit to continue to wear masks.”

Blue says he’ll revisit the issue if necessary later in the session by proposing a rules change if one proves to be necessary.

In his opening day speech, Berger highlighted the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial pressure it will put on state government. He noted that a decade of conservative budgeting has created a “financial cushion” with billions of dollars in reserves and unspent revenue.

“Our policy prescriptions are largely unchanged,” he said, but he noted that with another term of Republican legislative majorities and a Democratic governor, compromise will be needed.

“I intend to work with all to find, develop, and expand common ground where it may exist, and I know many of you feel the same way,” Berger said. “Gov. Cooper and I have had multiple conversations since the election, and he offered a similar commitment.”

