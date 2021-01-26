Charlotte Democrat Jeff Jackson to jump into U.S. Senate race

North Carolina state Sen. Jeff Jackson is expected to announce today that he is running for the U.S. Senate in 2022, the latest candidate to enter what could be a large field to replace outgoing Sen. Richard Burr.

Jackson, a 38-year-old Democrat from Charlotte, is in his fourth term in the state Senate. A former Gaston County prosecutor, Jackson is a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve and an Afghanistan war veteran.

Burr, a Republican, announced during his 2016 campaign that he would not seek a fourth term in the Senate.

Jackson, who is married and has three young children, opted not to run for the Senate in 2020 after meeting with Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer.

Democrat Cal Cunningham won the nomination, but lost to incumbent Republican Sen. Thom Tillis by about 106,000 votes.

Jackson, speaking to a politics class at UNC Charlotte during the campaign, said that if he ran for Senate he would hold “100 town halls in 100 days” in each of the state’s 100 counties.

In a leaked recording, Jackson said Schumer told him that was the “wrong answer. We want you to spend the next 16 months in a windowless basement raising money, and then we’re going to spend 80% of it on negative ads about Tillis.”

The U.S. Senate is currently split 50-50 with Democrats holding control thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote. The 2014 and 2020 Senate races in North Carolina set spending records, with last year’s race totaling more than $298 million in candidate and outside spending.

The only races more expensive in U.S. history were the two recent Georgia Senate races that lasted an extra two months, due to the runoff, and determined control of the chamber.

“Any Senate campaign needs to get really serious about outreach,” Jackson told the Observer in December. “You can’t just buy these races. People have to know you.”

Jackson, who grew up in Chapel Hill, announced on Dec. 8 that he was going to talk over a run with his family, including his wife Marisa and children, ages 12, 5 and 2.

“I have to make a decision soon because if I run, we have to start organizing immediately,” Jackson said in December. “What we’re learning is that real organizing takes time. And that’s why I’m putting pressure on myself to make a decision sooner than I otherwise would.”

He wrote at the time that his first priority was getting his youngest potty trained. Jackson tweeted on Sunday that she’d reached that important milestone.

Democratic history

Jackson, whose state Senate district was redrawn into a more competitive seat for 2020, spent the final weeks of his race at out-of-state training with the Army National Guard and off the campaign trail. Marisa took over the campaign for the final week.

Jackson won the race by about 13 points, defeating Republican Sonja Nichols.

Former state Sen. Erica Smith, who finished second to Cunningham in the 2020 Democratic primary, is running again. Jackson and Smith sat next to each other in the Senate chamber — and they have history.

Nichols, in her race against Jackson, posted an endorsement from Smith on her website. Smith says she never endorsed Nichols, but wrote in a recent column for Daily Kos that they “are both women of faith who are deeply committed to HBCUs and North Carolina’s black entrepreneurs and community.”

“I understand that in the midst of a heated campaign, a few hours of confusion and a statement consisting of praise of a Republican could create the perception that I was somehow undercutting our attempt to flip the Senate. That perception is not the reality,” she wrote. “I apologize for any confusion that may have been caused. I cannot apologize for an endorsement I did not make and I will not apologize for refusing to be baited into attacking a friend and a woman of color.”

Jackson endorsed Cunningham over Smith in the 2020 Senate race.

Jackson shares some of the same biography as Cunningham, whose loss to Tillis came after he led in polls throughout the cycle but after Cunningham admitted to exchanging sexual text messages with a woman who was not his wife. The woman said the pair had an extramarital relationship.

Cunningham, too, enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve after Sept. 11 and received his law degree from UNC-Chapel Hill. Both are white males with young families, though Cunningham, 47, is nearly a decade older and served just one term in the state Senate in the early 2000s. Cunningham had lost a run for U.S. Senate in 2010.

On the Republican side, former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, of Greensboro, has announced he is running. North Carolina native Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, is considering a bid. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, a former congressman, said he is not running for Senate.

Jackson’s decision to run creates an open seat in 2022 for the 37th state Senate district in Mecklenburg.

