Require schools to allow in-person learning, NC Senate majority says

The North Carolina Senate backed a bill Thursday that would require schools to give some in-person instruction to the state’s K-12 public schools students.

Senators voted 29-16. A final vote, which is usually a formality without more debate, will be next week. Then it moves to the House.

Sen. Deanna Ballard, a Watauga County Republican and co-chair of the Senate education committee, said the learning loss, lack of routine and other problems that go along with remote learning are leaving a generation of anxious and depressed kids. She urged colleagues to consider recent studies about in-person learning and to give parents the option of in-person learning for their children.

The bill requires school districts to offer a full-time, in-person instruction option — known as Plan A — to special needs students. It would also require schools to offer either Plan A or Plan B, which requires 6 feet of social distancing, to all students.

If it passes both the Republican-led Senate and House, it goes to the desk of Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat who has already indicated he doesn’t support the bill. He told reporters earlier this week that he had concerns about safety protocols and wanted to leave specific reopening decisions up to local school districts. On Tuesday, however, he strongly urged all K-12 schools to reopen now to allow Plan A or Plan B, along with remote learning options.

“Let’s give these local boards a chance,” Cooper said Tuesday, the day after Republicans filed the bill. With encouragement, new studies and safety protocols, Cooper said he hoped it would spur school boards to take action. It did later that day in the state’s largest school system, Wake County, which had paused in-person instruction since winter break, but which is now set to reopen in mid-February.

Teachers are in the next group of people to be vaccinated in North Carolina, but that is still weeks away.

On Wednesday, Cooper spokesperson Dory MacMillan said he “has spoken with legislative leaders and will review this legislation but continues to have concerns with limiting the flexibility of local school districts and removing important safety protocols including social distancing in middle and high schools.” Cooper allowed elementary schools to reopen under Plan A in October, but not middle and high schools.

Republicans have a majority in both the House and Senate, but not the supermajority needed to override a veto. So they would need a few Democrats in each chamber to obtain the three-fifths vote needed for an override.

Senate Democrats didn’t like the bill allowing middle and high school students to go back under Plan A, which has minimal social distancing.

