NC might have wasted millions of dollars on improper payments, Medicaid audit finds

North Carolina officials who oversee Medicaid may have allowed millions of taxpayer dollars to be misspent by failing to notice when doctors, dentists and other health care providers lost their licenses, lacked credentials or had other problems, a new audit has found.

The audit released Thursday morning by State Auditor Beth Wood, a Democrat, identified tens of millions of dollars over the last few years that have gone to health care providers who she said possibly should have never been allowed to receive them.

The list included two dentists whose patients died during surgery. It also included a doctor who had been banned from taking any female patients, due to complaints about improper breast examinations, and another doctor who was required to have a chaperone present at work “because of multiple past sexual and professional misconduct allegations.”

Those four weren’t named in the audit, so it’s unclear if they were ever charged with or cleared of any crimes. The audit instead focused on the fact that they continued receiving Medicaid payments, despite state licensing boards having taken disciplinary action against them.

Medicaid is the way that around one in every five North Carolinians — over 2 million people, mostly low-income families — receive health care coverage. It’s funded by the state and federal governments and overseen by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, a part of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration.

State government has outsourced much of its work overseeing Medicaid to a private contractor, General Dynamics Information Technology, according to the audit. But the state bears ultimate responsibility for ensuring public dollars aren’t wasted, Wood noted in her audit.

In 2018, the federal government estimated that nationwide there was about $36.3 billion in improper Medicaid payments, and the federal report blamed about a third of that waste on state governments failing to make sure that ineligible providers weren’t being allowed to bill Medicaid.

Wood’s audit identified four separate ways in which North Carolina has been contributing to that, including failure to remove providers who had their licenses limited, suspended or terminated, or who lacked the proper credentials for the type of care they claimed to provide.

“As a result, there was an increased risk that providers whose actions posed a threat to patient safety were enrolled in Medicaid and could receive millions of dollars in improper payments from the State,” the audit found.

For instance, Wood’s office found 26 Medicaid providers who had their licenses suspended or revoked by a state oversight board in 2019. But DHHS removed only eight of them from the list of eligible providers. After auditors brought up the other 18 names to DHHS, the audit says, DHHS removed another 14.

DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen responded to the audit in a four-page letter, laying out various things she said DHHS will do to address the problems, and promising another update in three months.

“We take every instance of an unqualified provider seriously and any overpayment is unacceptable,” Cohen wrote to Wood.

Cohen further said the audit identified $13.4 million in improper payments, and DHHS “is pursuing recoupment of all confirmed overpayments.”

However, the audit identified significantly more than $13.4 million in potential overpayments. In the audit, which was released after Cohen sent that letter, Wood criticized Cohen for citing that number. Wood said it “could mislead the reader and minimize the importance of the auditor findings” by not acknowledging the true extent of what the audit found. Various parts of the audit’s findings add up to more than $100 million.

